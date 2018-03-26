Crashes snarls traffic on Route 82 in Howland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crashes snarls traffic on Route 82 in Howland

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

A two-car crash tied up traffic from Monday morning commuters along part of Route 82 in Howland Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened at around 7:30 a.m. along the westbound lane of Route 82 near Howland Wilson Road.

State troopers say traffic may be down to one lane in the area.

