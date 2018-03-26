Scam victim sent to Grove City Prime Outlets

A Venango County, Pennsylvania man is $400 poorer after falling for a scam that sent him to the Grove City Prime Outlets.

State police say the 36-year-old victim received an email saying that they were paying people for conducting surveys at stores.

After responding to the email, the Cooperstown, Pennsylvania man was instructed to conduct a survey at the Nike store at the Grove City Prime Outlets.

He was told to buy something at the store then text the scammers some pictures of the store along with information about his shopping experience.

After completing the first “survey”, the victim was told to conduct another one at the Grove City Walmart where he was told to buy $400 worth of I-Tune gift cards.

The man then followed the final instruction, which was to scratch off the covering concealing the pin numbers, then take pictures of the cards with the exposed numbers and then text the pictures to the scammers.

According to investigators, the scammers used all but one of the gift cards.