McDonald mom accused of overdosing with son in car

A 200-year-old American company whose name is nearly synonymous with firearms has gone to bankruptcy court to help it survive financial hard times.More >>
A Portage County man, suspected in the weekend home invasion and attack of a 51-year-old homeowner will not be permitted within Liberty Township during the criminal proceedings.More >>
A McDonald woman accused of overdosing with her child in a car, then failing to show up in court has been arrested and is now jailed without bond.More >>
A Venango County, Pennsylvania man is $400 poorer after falling for a scam that sent him to the Grove City Prime Outlets.More >>
Youngstown police say they were about to let a man go free until they say he pulled down his pants and nearly rubbed himself against one of the officers.More >>
Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cleveland had his own vehicle stolen by one of the suspects.More >>
The death of a man reportedly thrown from a vehicle in western Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.More >>
The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State's former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of...More >>
Authorities have released the names of a couple and their 3-year-old daughter killed in a head-on crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say the body of a woman found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland is a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.More >>
A giant Ferris wheel will take a spin in Cincinnati starting in late May.More >>
Ohio's largest city says the process of outfitting police officers with body cameras is ahead of schedule and should be completed by early summer.More >>
A man authorities said frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.More >>
A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman's 3-month-old daughter.More >>
