McDonald mom accused of overdosing with son in car

A McDonald woman accused of overdosing with her child in a car, then failing to show up in court has been arrested and is now jailed without bond.

Tera Welsh, 31, was arrested on Saturday, more than four months after a judge issued a warrant when she didn't show up in Warren Municipal Court on charges of child endangering and inducing panic.

Welsh was first charged by Howland police in September after they say they found her unresponsive in a Cadillac parked in front of Tiger Town at Howland Township Park.

Sleeping in the back seat of the car was Welsh's son, who authorities have since turned over to the care of a relative.

Police say at the time that the boy's mother was turning blue and not breathing.

Officers administered two doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan to Welsh.

An EMT said that Welsh regained consciousness only after several more doses of Narcan were administered.

She was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for further treatment, but according to police signed herself out against medical advice.

When an officer found her sitting in the hospital waiting room he put her under arrest and charged her with child endangering and inducing panic.

In addition to the charges from Howland police, in November Warren police filed charges of receiving stolen property and possessing drug paraphernalia against Welsh.

Her next court hearing is set for April 5.