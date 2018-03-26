Home invasion suspect temporarily banned from Liberty Township

A Portage County man, suspected in the weekend home invasion and attack of a 51-year-old homeowner will not be permitted within Liberty Township during the criminal proceedings.

Thirty-year-old Robert Calvin was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Sunday, after allegedly forcing his way into a home on Laurel Drive.

Calvin appeared in court via a video arraignment early Monday morning and was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and was told he is not permitted within Liberty Twp while the case is pending.

Calvin is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond on one felony charge of aggravated burglary and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report, the homeowner called 911 early Sunday morning after Calvin allegedly tried to kick in the front door.

The victim told police that he and Calvin are "casual friends" and that Saturday evening Calvin asked him for a ride to Niles.

The report says the victim took Calvin to Niles at which point he began demanding money. The victim reportedly told officers that he refused to give Calvin money and at that point, Calvin allegedly damaged his keys and the victim returned home.

A while later, according to the police report, the victim heard a car pull into his driveway. The report says the victim looked out and saw Calvin get out and the vehicle pulled away.

Officers say that the victim told them Calvin then approached the home, ripped the locked screen door open, and began trying to kick in the front door.

A 911 call from the frantic homeowner then came into 911.

In the audio recording of that call, the homeowner can be heard telling dispatchers, "Somebody tried to kick in my front door."

He then goes on to say "He was trying to kick in the front door. So I have, like a door stick, so I opened the door and I just whacked him one. Then he forced his way in the door and I was able to force him out and shut the door."

The report goes on to say that the victim told officers that the suspect began walking away from the home, but turned around and came back.

During the recording of the 911 call, another male voice can be heard, screaming and yelling profanities. The dispatcher can be heard trying to reach the homeowner but gets no response as the sounds of yelling and a scuffle can be heard in the background.

When officers arrived at the home, they say the victim was covered in blood and told police that the suspect was still in the home.

As police began to search for Calvin, the report says they saw him run out the back door and began chasing him.

Investigators say Calvin tried to climb over a fence but was stopped and held at gunpoint by an officer until he could be handcuffed.

During a search, police say they found a metal crack pipe on Calvin.

While speaking to police, the victim told officers that Calvin allegedly hit him about twenty times with a closed fist.

A police report states that they found blood smeared on the victim's couch and a piece of a door jam lying on the floor.

Officers say that there was blood on both of Calvin's hands, bruising on his hands and fingers, damage to his knuckles, and hair from the victim's dog on his pants.

Police also say muddy boot prints on the door matched footprints on the door.

