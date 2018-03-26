Teen rescues student on Youngstown school bus - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teen rescues student on Youngstown school bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A teen used skills he learned in classes in the Youngstown City Schools to come to the rescue of a fellow student who was having a seizure on a school bus.

According to school officials, 18-year-old Mikese Stevens was listening to music on the way to school last week when he noticed something was wrong with a fellow bus passenger.

"I saw this kid was having a seizure," said Mikese, a senior at both Chaney High School and Choffin Career and Technical Center.

He noticed that while other people on the bus were trying to help, they didn't know the proper procedure.

"I've learned in my classes at Choffin that he needed to be on his side," said Mikese, who is studying public safety and firefighting at the school. "I was talking to him, seeing if he was breathing and checking his pulse."

The young man's seizure eased for a moment but then continued.

"I was looking in his mouth and looking in his eyes," said Mikese about ensuring the student's airway was clear and that his eyes weren't rolling back into his head.

Stevens stayed with the student, checking his pulse every 30 seconds until an ambulance arrived.

Nathea Stevens, Mikese's mother, was getting ready to go to Youngstown Early College where she works as that school's parent engagement coordinator when her son texted her about what was going on.

"I'm very surprised at his reaction that he kept everything calm," Nathea Stevens said. "Most people would have freaked out."

Krish Mohip, Youngstown City School District chief executive officer, said Mikese's actions prove that Choffin is preparing students for the workforce.

"I'm very proud of this young man," the CEO said. "He jumped right in to help and put what he's learned in the classroom into practice in real life. We're all very thankful that Mikese was there and that he helped another student."

