Marshals arrest Youngstown man accused of beating 6-year-old

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man who prosecutors say has been in trouble for domestic violence several times before is once again behind bars- this time facing charges of injuring a child. 

Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Monday morning near the 400 block of Salt Springs Rd. 

Clark was arrested on a warrant after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury last week. 

Marshals say Clark faces three charges of endangering children for the alleged beating of a six-year-old child. 

Clark also faces a felony charge of domestic violence. 

According to the indictment, Clark previously pleaded guilty to two separate cases of domestic violence, stemming from criminal charges filed in 2015. 

According to the Ohio Revised Code, a previous guilty plea to a domestic violence charges dictates a mandatory prison sentence. 

