Golden Eagles earn 9th state title; most in Pennsylvania

The Kennedy Catholic boys' basketball program is king.  

The Golden Eagles held Lourdes Regional scoreless in the first quarter en route to an easy  78-36 win at the Giant Center.

The Eagles won their third straight Class A title and 9th overall; the most of any school in Pennsylvania.

The Eagles led 48-16 at half and 70-28 at the end of the third quarter invoking the point differential rule for the entire fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles will play in 6A next season, which is the biggest classification.
                       

