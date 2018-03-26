Rainy, Mild Weather For Midweek - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rainy, Mild Weather For Midweek

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
After a beautiful start to the work week, sunshine will be replaced by clouds and rain on Tuesday. Rain will likely be steadiest in the morning and midday hours but there will still be a chance for a little rain late in the day and into Tuesday night. 

Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday but more rain is likely. Rain totals this week can average 1 inch or so. 

The forecast details for Friday and the weekend of Easter will likely change some this week but right now it appears to be a cool (but not cold) stretch with small chances for precipitation. 

