PNC Park prepares for new season with new additions

By Matt Stone, Reporter
PITTSBURGH -

It may not feel like it, but Major League Baseball season is upon us.  

Groundskeepers are putting the finishing touches on the field this week for opening day which is next Monday April 2nd.
While they are busy getting the field to look greener than what should be possible for late March people are busy getting the other things ready inside the park for the fans.

Among the biggest changes for 2018 is food selection.
Premium seats will feature Rivendale farms of Pittsburgh as a supplier of fresh produce and dairy products.

In addition to the usual ball park food like hot dogs and popcorn the park will feature more high end and natural food offerings plus things uniquely Pittsburgh.

"The pulled pork perogi hoagie which you can find at Family BBQ is at section 133 and Manny's 142 which is saucy pulled pork with crispy onions adheres to the Pittsburgh folk here," said Aramark GM, Keith Petrie.

The new Jim Beam Lounge can be found out in left field and will be open before during and after the game for all kinds of snacks and dinner items.
Then there's the entirely new store.

"We added 300 foot additional room, a complete build on to the store that will allow fans to come in, have a faster check out experience a better check out experience," said store manger, Jason Hill.

"We've been named America's best ball park through a variety of publications and it's really our obligation to make sure it remains this iconic ballpark," added Pirates President, Frank Coonelly.

