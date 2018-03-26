Suspect accused of shooting sleeping Youngstown couple held without bond

The suspect charged with breaking into a Youngstown home and shooting a sleeping couple, killing the man and wounding the wife, will not be allowed to leave jail.

A Mahoning County Judge has ordered that the suspect in a 2017 murder will not be granted a bond during a criminal trial.

Gregory James is in the Mahoning County Jail being held on a nine-count secret indictment charging him with murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and intimidation of a witness.

James is charged in connection with a March 24th, 2017 incident in which a witness said she was at an East Side home when two men wearing masks fatally shot one man and wounded a woman.

Ronald Lewis, 49, was shot to death in the upstairs bedroom of his home in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue.

A woman identifying herself as Lewis' sister told police dispatchers she was in the house when the armed intruders wearing ski masks went upstairs, shot Lewis, and 40-year-old Tracey Lewis, then ran out of the house.

Tracey Lewis recovered from her wounds.

According to the indictment, James is charged with felonious assault in connection with the wounding of Sevalle Turner during the incident.

Police say Ronald Lewis was the half-brother of 40-year-old Javel Bates who was shot on Josephine Street two weeks before the shooting on Atkinson Avenue.

Bates died from his wounds.

James was secretly indicted while he was serving a four-month-long sentence for a federal probation violation.

He was released from federal prison in February and was immediately booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

James is set to go on trial in May.