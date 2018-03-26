Democrat Cordray would declare opioid emergency as governor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Democrat Cordray would declare opioid emergency as governor

Posted: Updated:

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray says enhanced social services are key to fighting Ohio's opioid crisis.

The former federal consumer watchdog and state attorney general said Monday that Ohio can't "arrest our way out" of the problem but must get at the epidemic's root causes.

Cordray's plan calls for immediately declaring a state of emergency as governor. He says he would also act to protect Medicaid expansion funding, support additional training for law enforcement and first responders, improve local access to treatment and prevention, boost state support for families and increase foster and adoptive services.

Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican rival, plans an appearance Tuesday at a conference discussing impacts of the opioid epidemic on children and families.

Both seek to replace Republican Gov. John Kasich, who's term-limited.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:10:31 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."
    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>

  • Sales multiply for Pence and Oliver rabbit books

    Sales multiply for Pence and Oliver rabbit books

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:50:33 GMT
    (Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP). In this March 2018 photo provided by HBO, John Oliver holds the book “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo".(Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP). In this March 2018 photo provided by HBO, John Oliver holds the book “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo".
    The past week was a good one for picture books about rabbits, gay and straight.More >>
    The past week was a good one for picture books about rabbits, gay and straight.More >>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:24:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from...More >>
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms