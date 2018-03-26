Youngstown man arrested after allegedly seeking sex from teen

A Youngstown man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to have sexual contact with a teenager.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ryan Bish is facing charges of importuning, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and attempted child endangering.

Although the criminal complaint does not specify many details it does clarify that the would-be victim was between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

The charge of attempted child endangering stems from allegations in the complaint that Bish attempted to convince a child to participate in the production or dissemination of "sexually oriented material".

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation into Bish was conducted by the same unit responsible for the arrest of nearly a dozen men late last month.

Bish is being held in the Mahoning County Court on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.