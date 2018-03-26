Boardman School leaders take step towards teacher cuts

Boardman school leaders took a steps towards cutting a dozen teacher positions if a May levy doesn't pass.

The school board's vote to approve a reduction in force took place Monday afternoon. School leaders said although the May primary is still more than a month away, the official vote was needed in order to give proper notification to those affected. The Board President said this doesn't mean their fight to pass the levy is over.

"We've been putting together a plan to get out and communicate and be honest and get out in front of it. It worked in the past. It worked in 20102 and we're hopeful its going to work in 2018 ," said School Board President Jeff Barone.

If the proposed levy is rejected by voters 12 teacher positions are likely to be impacted. Including several programs.

RELATED COVERAGE: Teachers and programs could be cut at Boardman Schools