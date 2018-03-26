Youngstown Council approves budget without layoffs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Council approves budget without layoffs

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

After months of debate, Youngstown City Council approved a budget-balancing a more than $2 million deficit without any layoffs.

The plan was tweaked from the administration's original proposal. 

Forty thousand dollars were added back into council's discretionary funds for community projects and travel and nearly half of the cuts to the downtown events budget, $20,000, were restored.

"Funding the downtown events position, or that particular budget, is so important because we're at a time right now where downtown Youngstown basically needs more events. We need more for people to do and not less," said Julius Oliver, 1st Ward Councilman.  

To make up the difference, police are using traffic camera funding (the Optotraffic fund) to cover their last taser lease payment which costs $37,000 and $23,000 in cuts were made across the entire budget, according to interim finance director Kyle Miasek.

"I don't think it was a perfect budget. We do have some structural issues that still need to be addressed before 2019 but I think it was the best that we could do for right now," said T.J. Rodgers, 2nd Ward Councilman.

"Absolutely, concerns about some of the Optotraffic money and the way that we structured that for this year. We definitely put a lot more of the police budget into the Optotraffic fund which always is cause for concern next year.  We discussed it at length, but at the end of the day it allowed us, for this year, to really close that gap that we had and we really needed to do that," said Lauren McNally, 5th Ward Councilwoman.

Miasek said that right now, the city's budget is growing faster than the city's revenues and unless it changes dramatically, he foresees more significant cuts through attrition and layoffs in the future unless there are concessions from the unions.

A report is expected in April with the five-year forecast.

Over the next six to nine months, Miasek said that the administration and council will have to come up with solutions based on that report to right size the ship.
 

