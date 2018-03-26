H.S. baseball, softball and tennis scores (3/26/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball, softball and tennis scores (3/26/18)

Posted: Updated:

Baseball

Ursuline  2 Notre Dame Cathedral Latin  1    

Springfield  1 Waterloo  0

Rootstown  7 Western Reserve 0

Lisbon  5 United  2 

Jackson Milton 20 Chalker 0

Softball

Jefferson 8 South Range 0

Waterloo  9 Springfield 0

Ursuline 10 Padua 0

Louisville 11 Austintown Fitch 0 

Salem 4 Struthers 3 

Tennis 

Ursuline 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms