Tigers fall to Imhotep Charter in state finals

HERSHEY, Pa. -

The Sharon boy's basketball team's dream of bringing a second state basketball championship to Mercer County came to an abrupt end losing to Imhotep Charter 71-35.

The loss snapped a 24 game winning streak and ended the Tigers season at 27-3.  

They were competing in their first state final since 1957.

Imhotep Charter wins their second consecutive state championship in Class 4A.

