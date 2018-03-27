Carrabba's closes Boardman restaurant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Carrabba's closes Boardman restaurant

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

After serving diners for nearly thirteen years, the operators of Carrabba's Italian Grill have closed their Boardman location.

A sign has been posted on the door reading “Unfortunately this Carrabba's location has now closed”.

The sign thanks previous customers and directs them to Carrabba's in Canton, Ohio which remains open.

Carrabba's had been at the Boardman-Poland Road since 2005 after renovations were completed at the building which once housed the former Chi-Chi's restaurant.

The Carrabba's chain is owned by Bloomin' Brands, which also operates the Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse franchises.  

