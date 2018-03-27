Canfield K9 Thor passes away - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield K9 Thor passes away

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
K9 Thor and Officer Chad DeBarr K9 Thor and Officer Chad DeBarr
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Area police departments are offering condolences after a member of the Canfield Police department, once recognized for helping find a runaway child, passed away on Monday.

The police department posted a message on its Facebook page announcing “with great sadness” the passing of K9 Thor.

Police note that Thor and his partner, Officer Chad DeBarr, served Canfield and the Mahoning Valley for the past seven years.

Thor, born in January 2007, died Monday morning with Officer DeBarr by his side.

"I will always cherish your unwavering love and devotion," DeBarr said of his partner.

The city gave special recognition to Thor and DeBarr in 2016 for their part in finding a ten-year-old girl who was the subject of a search in Jackson Township.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:11:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>

  • Grandmother of slain Sacramento man calls for police changes

    Grandmother of slain Sacramento man calls for police changes

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:01:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). As Sequita Thompson, center, discusses the shooting of her grandson, Stephon Clark, Clark's brother, Ste' vonte Clark wipes a tear from her cheek during a news conference, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). As Sequita Thompson, center, discusses the shooting of her grandson, Stephon Clark, Clark's brother, Ste' vonte Clark wipes a tear from her cheek during a news conference, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark...
    The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects, including shooting them in an extremity.More >>
    The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects, including shooting them in an extremity.More >>

  • Hemp gains powerful ally to free it from marijuana ties

    Hemp gains powerful ally to free it from marijuana ties

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-03-27 09:43:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, he wants to bring ...(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, he wants to bring ...
    Hemp advocates have a powerful ally in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
    Hemp advocates have a powerful ally in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms