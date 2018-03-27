Canfield K9 Thor passes away

Area police departments are offering condolences after a member of the Canfield Police department, once recognized for helping find a runaway child, passed away on Monday.

The police department posted a message on its Facebook page announcing “with great sadness” the passing of K9 Thor.

Police note that Thor and his partner, Officer Chad DeBarr, served Canfield and the Mahoning Valley for the past seven years.

Thor, born in January 2007, died Monday morning with Officer DeBarr by his side.

"I will always cherish your unwavering love and devotion," DeBarr said of his partner.

The city gave special recognition to Thor and DeBarr in 2016 for their part in finding a ten-year-old girl who was the subject of a search in Jackson Township.