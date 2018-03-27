Police identify Farrell teen shot in Youngstown

Authorities have released the name of the teen shot and killed on Youngstown's South Side last week.

Police say fifteen-year-old Damon Marinoff of Farrell was shot outside a home on Sherwood Avenue.

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Norwood of Sharon told detectives he was with the teen, who was shot as he tried to sell two iPhones Thursday night.

Norwood says the two went to a home on the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at around 7 p.m. to sell the phones to someone they met on the internet.

Once there, two people stepped off the front porch of the home and robbed both victims.

Marinoff, who was shot during the confrontation, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what the report describes as a major injury. He later died.

Officers searched the area around the home but did not find the two suspects described as two males in their late teens.

The home where the cell phone transaction was supposed to take place turned out to be vacant.

Police say the suspects also took one of the victim's driver's license and debit card.

No arrests have been made.