Another company rejected as a medical pot grower sues Ohio

Police in Grove City is giving residents a reminder that may seem like a no-brainer to some.
A Bristolville man will learn the penalty today for murdering a man and dumping his body in a remote area of Trumbull County.
Authorities have released the name of the teen shot and killed on Youngstown's South Side last week.
Area police departments are offering condolences after a member of the Canfield Police department, once recognized for helping find a runaway child, passed away on Monday.
After serving diners for nearly thirteen years, the operators of Carrabba's Italian Grill have closed their Boardman location.
Another company that was passed over as a grower for Ohio's new medical marijuana program is suing the state.
Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.
Security video shot in the basement of a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge was fatally injured during an evening of hazing and drinking shows fraternity members plying pledges with alcohol.
A registered sex offender convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl has been sentenced to death.
A southwestern Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who died last week has been charged with murder.
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair...
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her body.
Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.
Police say a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cleveland had his own vehicle stolen by one of the suspects.
The death of a man reportedly thrown from a vehicle in western Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.
