Another company rejected as a medical pot grower sues Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Another company that was passed over as a grower for Ohio's new medical marijuana program is suing the state.

Ohio Releaf LLC says the state promised applicants an appeals hearing if they weren't chosen for the program, but alleges that officials are trying to "run out the clock" on the process.

Cleveland.com reports that those hearings were put on hold after the state discovered errors in how applicants were judged.

Ohio Releaf's suit says the delay may prevent it from appealing the decision before it's too late. The company also says the state is improperly withholding public records about the selection process.

Three other lawsuits have already been filed challenging the selection of 24 applicants to grow medical marijuana.

The Ohio Department of Commerce declined to comment on pending litigation.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

