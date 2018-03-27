It may be rainy, but temperatures will be mild midweek!

Good morning! It's going to be a rainy Tuesday. Showers will continue throughout the morning, with clouds and drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40's today and only fall into the mid 40's overnight.

Hang on to the umbrellas! Tonight the Valley will see more rain which continues through much of the day on Wednesday.

A warm front is accompanying the rain and temperatures will be in the 50's for the middle of the week.

The chance to see some showers will continue through the weekend.