Grove City Police investigate vehicle break-ins - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Grove City Police investigate vehicle break-ins

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

Police in Grove City is giving residents a reminder that may seem like a no-brainer to some.

Lock your cars and trucks.

Police say they are investigating a string of overnight car break-ins that occurred in the 400 block of Liberty Street.

Police say someone got into several unlocked cars in the area Saturday and Sunday.

Only one person reported that something had been stolen from their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grove City Police Department at 724-458-7925.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat California homelessness

    Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat California homelessness

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:03:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, a group of homeless people, including Ellen Tara James-Penney (wearing blue) left, a lecturer at San Jose State University, receive a meal at Grace Baptist Church in San Jos...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, a group of homeless people, including Ellen Tara James-Penney (wearing blue) left, a lecturer at San Jose State University, receive a meal at Grace Baptist Church in San Jos...
    Cisco Systems Inc. is donating $50 million to address the growing problem of homelessness in California's Santa Clara County and is encouraging other Silicon Valley companies to also step up.More >>
    Cisco Systems Inc. is donating $50 million to address the growing problem of homelessness in California's Santa Clara County and is encouraging other Silicon Valley companies to also step up.More >>

  • Deleting Facebook's billions: stock sinks as outrage swells

    Deleting Facebook's billions: stock sinks as outrage swells

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:03:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook has dropped 13.5 percent after allegations a political consulting firm workin...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook has dropped 13.5 percent after allegations a political consulting firm workin...
    Facebook stock has tumbled as rising criticism about violations of users' privacy has led to investigations and raised the possibility governments will regulate Facebook more strictly.More >>
    Facebook stock has tumbled as rising criticism about violations of users' privacy has led to investigations and raised the possibility governments will regulate Facebook more strictly.More >>

  • Hemp gains powerful ally to free it from marijuana ties

    Hemp gains powerful ally to free it from marijuana ties

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:56:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, he wants to bring ...(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, he wants to bring ...
    Hemp advocates have a powerful ally in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
    Hemp advocates have a powerful ally in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms