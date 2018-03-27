Grove City Police investigate vehicle break-ins

Police in Grove City is giving residents a reminder that may seem like a no-brainer to some.

Lock your cars and trucks.

Police say they are investigating a string of overnight car break-ins that occurred in the 400 block of Liberty Street.

Police say someone got into several unlocked cars in the area Saturday and Sunday.

Only one person reported that something had been stolen from their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grove City Police Department at 724-458-7925.