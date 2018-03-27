Boardman man sentenced to 8 years for rape in Columbiana

The woman who prosecuted a rape case against a Boardman man commended what she called the “bravery” of the victim who had to re-live in a courtroom what happened to her last June.

Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor Megan Bickerton tells 21 News she read a statement on behalf of the victim as 41-year-old Robert Graffius was sentenced on Monday.

Graffius, who was found guilty of rape, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Bickerton had asked for the maximum sentence of eleven years.

The victim told investigators that she had been friends with Graffius. But she says he forced himself on her inside his former apartment in Columbiana last year.

According to the police report, the woman said when she became tired and went to lay down, Graffius made advances on her.

She said she pushed him away and he left the room.

Later she found Graffius only wearing a t-shirt and watching pornography on the TV, according to the police report.

She said that Graffius "forcibly" took her clothes off from the waist down and took her phone while she was yelling at him to stop.

The victim said Graffius finally allowed her to go the bathroom where she hoped to escape.

She claims Graffius waited outside the door until she came out.

That's when she says he pushed her into the bedroom, held her down and raped her, according to her.

Once Graffius completes his sentence he will have register his address with local authorities as a registered Tier Three Sex Offender.