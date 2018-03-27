Columbiana kindergarten student wins fire safety contest - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana kindergarten student wins fire safety contest

COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Piper Montgomery is fascinated with firefighters and fire trucks, so meeting local firefighters and taking a ride on a fire truck was a dream come true for her.

Columbiana Firefighters and a Fire and Life Safety Educator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office made a special trip to visit Piper, at Joshua Dixon Elementary in Columbiana on March 26th. 

Piper is one of the fire safety winners of the Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Piper was presented with a laminated copy of her poster, a certificate, and a ribbon.

“Every Second Counts” was the theme for the 2017 poster contest. The contest was open to every elementary student in Ohio and was broken down into two grade levels, K-3, and 4th-6th grades. 

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said around 70 schools participated this year. Student artwork was submitted to local fire departments, who narrowed down the entries to one from each age group, and submitted it to the state. The State Fire Marshal’s Office selected the 12 winners, six from K-3 and six from 4th-6th grade.

As part of her special day, a fire truck also picked Piper up from school. Piper was excited to take a ride in a firetruck and even dressed up as a firefighter. Piper’s sister, Micah, a first-grade student at Joshua Dixon Elementary, won the local fire department’s contest. Micah also got to take a spin on a fire truck.

