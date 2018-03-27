Parade planned for Kennedy Catholic state champion basketball te - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Parade planned for Kennedy Catholic state champion basketball team

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

The Kennedy Catholic boy.s basketball team will return to Hermitage Tuesday afternoon as the most decorated team in the state. 

The Golden Eagles won their ninth Class A title, making them the Pennsylvania basketball team with the most titles. 

According to the Kennedy Catholic Athletic Director, the boys will arrive at Tom O'Shanter Golf course around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. 

From there a procession will lead the team north on Route 18, onto Route 62 (State Street). 

From there, they'll be taken back to the high school, where they're expected to arrive by 4 p.m.

The Golden Eagles held Lourdes Regional scoreless in the first quarter en route to an easy 78-36 win at the Giant Center on Monday.

The Eagles led 48-16 at half and 70-28 at the end of the third quarter invoking the point differential rule for the entire fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles will play in 6A next season, which is the biggest classification.
 

