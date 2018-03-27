Parade planned for Kennedy Catholic state champion basketball team

The Kennedy Catholic boy.s basketball team will return to Hermitage Tuesday afternoon as the most decorated team in the state.

The Golden Eagles won their ninth Class A title, making them the Pennsylvania basketball team with the most titles.

According to the Kennedy Catholic Athletic Director, the boys will arrive at Tom O'Shanter Golf course around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

From there a procession will lead the team north on Route 18, onto Route 62 (State Street).

From there, they'll be taken back to the high school, where they're expected to arrive by 4 p.m.

The Golden Eagles held Lourdes Regional scoreless in the first quarter en route to an easy 78-36 win at the Giant Center on Monday.

The Eagles led 48-16 at half and 70-28 at the end of the third quarter invoking the point differential rule for the entire fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles will play in 6A next season, which is the biggest classification.

