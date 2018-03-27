Boardman man pleads not guilty by insanity in rape of autistic 12-year-old

A Boardman man accused of rape was before a judge once again on Tuesday, pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Brandon Domer, 19, was indicted last week by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on two felony charges of rape.

During the lower courts proceeding on the charges, an evaluation found Domer was competent to stand trial.

A 46-year-old woman told officers she walked into a bedroom and found Domer on top of her 12-year-old daughter who was on the floor.

The mom says Domer, who had been living at her home, put his pants back on and left the house.

When police arrested Domer a short time later walking along Glenwood Avenue, they asked him if he knew why he was being arrested.

The report says he replied, "for raping that autistic girl."

He told officers that the 12-year-old had asked him to have sex with her.

The girl told police a different story.

She claims that Domer walked into her room while she was playing a video game and said: "If you don't cooperate, I'm going to take all the money and you and your mom will be homeless."

She told officers that during the alleged ten-minute assault, she continued to play the video game, reaching level 2.

An online court docket has not yet been updated to show Domer's next court date.