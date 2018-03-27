Convicted teen murderer, Austin Burke, sentenced to at least 58-years in prison

A 19-year-old man will be at least 80 years old before he is eligible to be released from prison.

Austin Burke was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years, to be immediately followed by 11 years for the aggravated robbery convictions and then the firearm specifications- which would lead to a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison.

That sentence stems from six charges- including the conviction that Burke shot 22-year-old Kenneth Sample who was reported missing last June.

Sample's body was found a few days later near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke was arrested days later after allegedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

In addition to those charges, Burke was also sentenced to 11 years behind bars for the possession of a deadly weapon while in a detention center.

Burke pleaded guilty to that charge in February after being found to be in possession of a "shank" in a Trumbull County Jail cell.

The sentence follows the minimum that prosecutors had asked the court to grant.

In a memorandum filed earlier this month, prosecutors had asked the courts to order Burke to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the Prosecutor's request for life without parole, they argued that Burke's "horrific" juvenile record, in addition to threats made while incarcerated, and lack of remorse show that Burke would "make more victims" if he is not kept in prison.

