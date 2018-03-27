Cavs still without Lue, Korver for game in Miami

Zack Greinke pitched one-hit ball over six innings and certainly looked ready for the regular season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-0 exhibition victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.More >>
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without coach Tyronn Lue and guard Kyle Korver for Tuesday's game in Miami, and it remains unclear when either will return.More >>
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver joined his two remaining brothers in comforting their parents during a funeral for their youngest brother.More >>
The Kennedy Catholic boy's basketball team will return to Hermitage Tuesday afternoon as the most decorated team in the state.More >>
The Sharon boy's basketball team's dream of bringing a second state basketball championship to Mercer County came to an abrupt end losing to Imhotep Charter 71-35.More >>
High school baseball, softball and tennis scores from Monday, March 26, 2018.More >>
The Kennedy Catholic boys' basketball program is king.More >>
It may not feel like it, but Major League Baseball season is upon us.More >>
