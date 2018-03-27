Greinke one-hits Cleveland through 6, D-backs romp 7-0

By BOB BAUM

PHOENIX (AP) - Zack Greinke pitched one-hit ball over six innings and certainly looked ready for the regular season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-0 exhibition victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

Greinke won't pitch opening day after tightness in his right groin during an outing March 14 threw him off schedule. Barring any setback, he is expected to make his regular-season debut Saturday night in the finale of Arizona's three-game season-opening series against Colorado.

Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb homered off Indians starter Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, an 18-game winner last season and the No. 2 pitcher in Cleveland's rotation, allowed six runs and five hits in four innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Greinke retired the first 10 batters before giving up his only hit, a single by Rajai Davis under the glove of the diving third baseman Lamb in the third inning. The only other batter to reach base against Greinke did so on a fielder's choice. Greinke threw 75 pitches, 55 strikes. He fanned four with no walks.

Lamb led off the Arizona second with a home run to the right of the swimming pool in right to make it 1-0. After A.J. Pollock led off the fourth with a walk, Goldschmidt hit the first pitch he saw into the left field seats and the Diamondbacks led 3-0.

Archie Bradley, Brandon Boxberger and Yoshihisa Hirano - the three candidates for the Arizona closer's job - each threw a hitless inning.

Indians: Brandon Guyer, who underwent rib surgery last October, was in the lineup in left field. He is to be evaluated Tuesday to make sure he is ready to start the season.

Diamondbacks: Arizona officially placed OF Steven Souza Jr. (pec strain) and RH reliever Randall Delgado (left oblique strain) on the disabled list.

The Indians told outfielder Rob Refsnyder that he would not make the team. He was claimed off waivers from Toronto on Nov. 20.

"We felt like out of respect to him, once we made that determination, we should tell him," manager Terry Francona said. "It starts to wear on people. You can see it. He deserves that, even if we can't give him the answer that he wants."

1B-DH Mike Napoli, who signed a minor league contract on Feb. 28, has agreed to report to Triple-A Columbus.

A person close to the situation says infielder Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks have agreed on a five-year, $24 million extension. The deal includes another two-year club option that could be worth $22 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Marte filled in well when shortstops Nick Ahmed and Chris Owings went down with injuries a year ago and was 7 for 17 at the plate in four postseason games, including a pair of triples in the wild-card win over Colorado.

The Indians and Diamondbacks play their preseason finale Tuesday in Phoenix. RH Taijuan Walker starts for Arizona, RH Trevor Bauer for Cleveland.

