Report: Co-worker stalls Boardman suspect on the run with infant for police

Boardman police say a coworker helped them catch up to a man accused of domestic violence and child endangering.

According to a report, 31-year-old Andrew Garver had taken off from a Cook Avenue apartment with a 5-month-old baby after an argument with the child's mother.

That's when police say Garver went to the South Avenue business where he works and asked a coworker for a ride to a relative's house.

A report says the co-worker agreed and allowed Garver and the infant into a business truck.

However, according to police, the worker began driving "very slowly" because she "knew he had just done something". The worker told officers that she wanted police to pull them over.

Officer say the employee told them that she was hanging on to the car seat with the child in it so that Garver couldn't take the baby and run off.

Police were able to catch up to the truck and arrest Garver without incident.

The baby reportedly only had a "sleeper" on, despite reported temperatures in the 20's. However, police say that she appeared to be unharmed and was released back to her mother.

After his arrest, Garver told officers that he and the child's mother had been arguing, but that he took the baby "for her safety".

The child's mother reportedly told police that Garver had pushed her, choked her, and broken her phone before running off with the child.

Garver is being held in the Mahoning County Jail until his first scheduled court document.