Report: Co-worker stalls Boardman suspect on the run with infant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Co-worker stalls Boardman suspect on the run with infant for police

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman police say a coworker helped them catch up to a man accused of domestic violence and child endangering. 

According to a report, 31-year-old Andrew Garver had taken off from a Cook Avenue apartment with a 5-month-old baby after an argument with the child's mother. 

That's when police say Garver went to the South Avenue business where he works and asked a coworker for a ride to a relative's house. 

A report says the co-worker agreed and allowed Garver and the infant into a business truck. 

However, according to police, the worker began driving "very slowly" because she "knew he had just done something". The worker told officers that she wanted police to pull them over. 

Officer say the employee told them that she was hanging on to the car seat with the child in it so that Garver couldn't take the baby and run off. 

Police were able to catch up to the truck and arrest Garver without incident. 

The baby reportedly only had a "sleeper" on, despite reported temperatures in the 20's. However, police say that she appeared to be unharmed and was released back to her mother. 

After his arrest, Garver told officers that he and the child's mother had been arguing, but that he took the baby "for her safety". 

The child's mother reportedly told police that Garver had pushed her, choked her, and broken her phone before running off with the child. 

Garver is being held in the Mahoning County Jail until his first scheduled court document. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:02:04 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>

  • Post-Nassar sex-assault probe snares Michigan State official

    Post-Nassar sex-assault probe snares Michigan State official

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:01:55 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>

  • Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites

    Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:44:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - This April 17, 2013 file photo shows the gate for the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - This April 17, 2013 file photo shows the gate for the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations...
    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms