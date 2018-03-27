Senator Sherrod Brown in the Valley to announce opioid funding t - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Senator Sherrod Brown in the Valley to announce opioid funding to stop fentanyl

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A major announcement is expected from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Tuesday afternoon.

The Democrat is expected to meet and hold a news conference at Youngstown Police Headquarters with members of Mahoning Valley law enforcement and an addiction specialist at 2:45 p.m.

Senator Brown is expected to announce that he has secured funding to combat the opioid epidemic and stop fentanyl at the border.

At Senator Brown's insistence, state's like Ohio, that have been hit hardest by this epidemic, will be first in line for opioid funding.

The package includes $65-million to fund opioid detection devices and equipment called for in Brown's Interdict Act.

Now that's something that President Donald Trump signed into law earlier this year.

The devices will help Customs and Border Agents detect and stop dangerous drugs like fentanyl before they enter the U.S.

Senator Brown is describing this funding as a meaningful step forward even though he realizes that more work needs to be done.

 This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.                                                              

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:41:56 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>

  • Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:41:41 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:26:04 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms