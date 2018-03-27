Senator Sherrod Brown in the Valley to announce opioid funding to stop fentanyl

A major announcement is expected from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Tuesday afternoon.

The Democrat is expected to meet and hold a news conference at Youngstown Police Headquarters with members of Mahoning Valley law enforcement and an addiction specialist at 2:45 p.m.

Senator Brown is expected to announce that he has secured funding to combat the opioid epidemic and stop fentanyl at the border.

At Senator Brown's insistence, state's like Ohio, that have been hit hardest by this epidemic, will be first in line for opioid funding.

The package includes $65-million to fund opioid detection devices and equipment called for in Brown's Interdict Act.

Now that's something that President Donald Trump signed into law earlier this year.

The devices will help Customs and Border Agents detect and stop dangerous drugs like fentanyl before they enter the U.S.

Senator Brown is describing this funding as a meaningful step forward even though he realizes that more work needs to be done.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.