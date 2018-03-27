Columbiana Police Chief makes case for K-9 officer

The Columbiana Police Chief took to social media late last week to explain the need for a K-9 officer in the city.

Over the past several weeks, the city has been asking for, and receiving, donations to go toward purchasing and training a K-9 to help the police department.

So far, they are well on their way, having raised more than $30,000.

Now, the chief of police has taken to Facebook to give some more details about why the K-9 officer would be such a valuable asset to the department.

Chief Tim Gladis says the K-9 will not only be able to sniff out drugs, and help make arrests in drug trafficking cases- but also in situations like human trafficking and trafficking in stolen goods.

Gladis's post explains that the efforts are part of the Hometown Enforcement Against Trafficking (HEAT) initiative. According to the post, HEAT is designed to tackle all different types of trafficking.

The full post can be seen here.

"Hardly a week goes by without local news outlets airing a story about a juvenile victim of sexual offenses perpetrated by adults. The intelligence gathered as part of the HEAT initiative will also be analyzed to identify any trends that point to sex trafficking, child pornography or prostitution," writes Chief Gladis.

"We urge you to be vigilant and to report anything that 'Just Doesn't Look Right' (JDLR). If everyone trusts that gut instinct and reports when things JDLR, we can potentially intervene in the life of a victim who may desperately need help."

In addition, Chief Gladis argues that a K-9 officer will help to be able to recover stolen items, that frequently go together with drug cases.

"Drug users who are addicted to heroin or opioids, meth, cocaine or other powerful narcotics often need significant quantities of their drug of choice to get through each day. They often fund these drug purchases through burglary, theft, and robbery," he writes.

The chief says tips can always be turned in, and that all tips will be investigated.

Columbiana Chamber's Safety Committee donated $5,000 in support of keeping traffickers away. The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary also donated a check for $1,000.

Department officials say they are now at the half-way point of reaching the $60,000 goal for the K-9 program.

Officials say the Ohio State Highway Patrol is also helping in a big way. OSHP is helping with the selection of the right dog and is also allowing Columbiana's K-9 Handler attend the patrol's 10-week training course for free.

Columbiana Police Department says this will save them a significant amount of money and will help them get the unit ready for action.

The Department posted on Facebook, "Thanks to the Chamber, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Ohio State Highway Patrol! Your support and friendship are critical to our program and you folks are always there for us when we need you."

If you want to get involved you still have time. The department says checks can be made out to Columbiana Police Department and you can specify 'K-9' on the memo line.