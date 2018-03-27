Report: Office Justin Leo shot in heart, not wearing a bullet pr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Office Justin Leo shot in heart, not wearing a bullet proof vest

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
GIRARD, Ohio -

The final findings of the investigation into the night that Girard Police officer Justin Leo were killed in the line of duty have been released- showing that Officer Leo was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting. 

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo died at the hospital after being shot by Marble in a home at 408 Indiana Avenue on October 21st.

According to the finalized report, released by the Prosecutor's Office, Leo's gun was still holstered when he was shot by suspect Jason Marble. 

Officials say that Leo's partner, now identified as Officer Mat Jamison asked Leo if the "vest took the shot", to which Leo reportedly responded that he wasn't wearing one. 

The report says Marble fired two shots, the first of which struck Leo squarely in the chest, causing fatal injuries, and the second which struck him in the left hand. 

Jamison returned fire on Marble. The report details that Jamison fired three rounds, two of which struck a wall, and a third which struck Marble in the chest, puncturing a lung and causing deadly injuries. 

Toxicology reports released with the report say Marble had a blood alcohol content level of 0.237%, nearly three times the legal limit. 

Officials also say Marble had fentanyl in his system at the time of the shooting.

