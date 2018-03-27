Report: Officer Justin Leo shot in heart, not wearing a bullet proof vest

The final findings of the investigation into the night that Girard Police officer Justin Leo was killed in the line of duty have been released- showing that Officer Leo was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo died at the hospital after being shot by Marble in a home at 408 Indiana Avenue on October 21st.

According to the finalized report, released by the Prosecutor's Office, Leo's gun was still holstered when he was shot by suspect Jason Marble.

The investigative report says Officer Leo and another officer approached the home and were met by a male who was standing in a dark entryway to the house.

According to officials, the officers asked the man, later proven to be marble, for some ID so they could verify who he was. Marble said he would comply.

Of?cer Leo, who was holding a flashlight, placed the light into his belt holder and was reaching for his notepad when Marble produced a handgun.

The report says Marble fired two shots, from point-blank range, the first of which struck Leo squarely in the chest, causing fatal injuries, and the second which struck him in the left hand.

Officials say that Leo's partner, now identified as Officer Mat Jamison returned fire on Marble, firing three shots. The report details Marble was struck by three bullets, once in the arm, once in the chest, and a third time in the chest and neck area.

The report states that after firing rounds at marble, Jamison ducked behind a wall to move to cover, at which point he noticed that Leo was hunched against a wall.

Jamison reportedly asked Leo if the "vest took the shot", to which Leo reportedly responded that he wasn't wearing one.

In the investigative report, prosecutors say Jamison later described Marble’s demeanor at the time of the shooting, stating: “...that face...you train for something that’s evil... but no emotions...he just raised the gun and went like this. .. I don’t think Leo even saw it coming.”

Toxicology reports released with the report say Marble had a blood alcohol content level of 0.237%, nearly three times the legal limit.

Officials also say Marble had fentanyl in his system at the time of the shooting.

The report says that the Summit County Coroner's office was contacted regarding the amount of fentanyl in Marble's system.

The Coroner reportedly told officials that the high toxicity levels showed Marble most likely had a tolerance to the drug from a history of opioid drug use.

The report clears Officer Jamison of any wrongdoing stating, "Officer Jamison had no other choice but to protect himself and his fellow officer, Justin Leo, under the circumstances by shooting Marble in self—defense and in the defense of others. Without any doubt, Officer Mathew Jamison’s heroic quick action saved lives."

It goes on to state that the heroism of both officers was commendable, "Officers daily in this country go to the unknown and omnipresent dangers knowing the risk they face in our all too violent society. Most people avoid danger (or go the other way), Leo and Jamison didn’t. They went right to it."

The report further states, "These officers didn’t know, nor could they have known, that Jason Marble was an angry, unhinged, drug/alcohol infested criminal bound on his own self-destruction and harming others who got in his way. Marble for a long period of time had made repeatedly poor choices and ignored others who supported him in many different ways."

Officials also released details about the timeline of events leading up to the deadly shooting:

"As Marble’s girlfriend, Angela Diana, described that day and early evening she found Marble to be highly intoxicated and suspected drug use. Though she said Marble and his friend Adam Fletcher had been doing yard work at her house most of the day, by evening a full blown argument between the two developed where she threatened to throw him out. Marble told her he was not leaving. She again threatened him telling him she would get some friends and her brother-in-law to throw him out. Angela then said “. . .He went ballistic. . .started calling me names. . .then he comes out of the bedroom with the handguns (Taurus .40 caliber and AR—lS)” and started waving the guns around in a threatening manner. Angela said guns were a hobby of Jason’s and he was obsessed with cleaning them,Angela feared for her safety and left the house with her two children and went to her sister’s place on the west side of Youngstown. There was a telephone call made to Marble and Marble agreed to leaving her home in an hour."

The entire report may be read below.

However, the contents of the report may be considered disturbing for some readers.

PDF: Report on Officer Justin Leo deadly shooting.