Team USA confirms April visit to White House - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Team USA confirms April visit to White House

Posted: Updated:

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The U.S. Olympic team has been invited to the White House for a visit April 27, leaving the 244 members about four weeks to decide if they'll attend.

Four members from the U.S. team - Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon, Nathan Chen and Lindsey Vonn - have said they would not go if invited.

Visits to the White House are a decades-old tradition, though there have been notable absences over the years regardless of who's in office.

Kenworthy and Rippon are gay. Rippon has said he wouldn't go because he doesn't think "somebody like me would be welcome there."

Vonn has said she would "absolutely not" accept an invitation and that she hoped to represent the "people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics.

But USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said so far RSVP numbers have been robust and in line with past visits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:24:52 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>

  • Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:24:33 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>

  • Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites

    Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:03:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - This April 17, 2013 file photo shows the gate for the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - This April 17, 2013 file photo shows the gate for the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. The Defense Department says they are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations...
    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms