Warming Up But Staying Unsettled

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Wednesday will start with another period of damp weather but the afternoon is likely to bring a drying trend. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s once the rain ends. The mild and largely dry conditions will continue into early Thursday. Rain is expected to push back into the Valley Thursday but that will not stop temperatures from approaching 60 degrees. 

A cold front will cross the region early Friday morning. The air will be drier and cooler behind the front. Clouds will increase once again Saturday and there may be rain showers toward day's end. 

Easter Sunday may start with a flurry but the day should be largely uneventful. We are expecting the coolest Easter in 10 years. 

