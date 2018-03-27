Bristolville teenage killer sentenced to 58 years

He's just 19-years-old, but Austin Burke of Bristoville is facing the next 58 years in prison.

A jury convicted Burke of aggravated murder for shooting Brandon Sample in the head in June of 2017 and dumping his body in a remote area of the Grand River game lands in Trumbull County.

Sample was a guard at a juvenile facility where Burke had spent time.

Citing his young age, his attorney asked the court to give Burke a chance for rehabilitation.

The sister of Brandon Sample said it wouldn't be fair for Burke to ever be free again. "Allowing someone to be free when they have taken the life of somebody that could have done great things just isn't fair," Britney Sample told the judge.



The grandmother of Sample said she still struggles every day over the loss of her grandson's life. "It makes me so angry that the world is not going to get to see him ever again and he's not going touch anybody else's life like he did everyone that we know," said Reggena Sample.



When asked by the judge if he had anything he wanted to say, Burke said no. Prosecutors say he has never taken responsibility or expressed any remorse.



"And probably never will show any remorse, so I think that's the kind of person we're dealing with here and obviously just a cold-hearted, psychopathic type killer," said Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Chris Becker.



In addition to sentencing on charges related to the murder, Burke received additional terms for robbing a pizza shop just days after the murder, and for possessing a shank, or handmade knife in the county jail.

It totals 58 years before he would be eligible for possible parole. That would make him 77-years-old.