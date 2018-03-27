Bristolville teenage killer sentenced to fifty eight years

The final findings of the investigation into the night that Girard Police officer Justin Leo were killed in the line of duty have been released- showing that Officer Leo was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.More >>
A major announcement is expected from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A convicted sex offender from Akron appeared in the Mahoning County Court on Tuesday after allegedly agreeing to pay in order to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old.More >>
The Columbiana Police Chief took to social media late last week to explain the need for a K-9 officer in the city.More >>
Cleveland police officers must adhere to a new "bias-free" policing policy approved by a federal judge.More >>
Another company that was passed over as a grower for Ohio's new medical marijuana program is suing the state.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.More >>
Security video shot in the basement of a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge was fatally injured during an evening of hazing and drinking shows fraternity members plying pledges with alcohol.More >>
A registered sex offender convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl has been sentenced to death.More >>
A southwestern Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who died last week has been charged with murder.More >>
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her body.More >>
Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cleveland had his own vehicle stolen by one of the suspects.More >>
