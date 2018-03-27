Easter Weather History - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Easter Weather History


By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
The last few years have brought warm Easters but this year should be the coolest in about 10 years! 

