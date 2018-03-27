Man convicted of murder 30-years ago to be released from prison

The man at the center of a 1988 murder is scheduled to be released from prison this weekend.

Forty-nine-year-old Mark Badilo is slated to be released from prison on parole on April 1st.

Badilo, as well as 48-year-old Jeff McClure, were convicted of murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse for strangling Badilo's brother Tim, then burning his body in a car.

McClure is expected to be released one month later, on May 1st.

The pair was sentenced to 15-years-to-life in prison for the murder.