Bazetta Township waits to consider speed cameras

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

The idea of Bazetta Township police officers using speed cameras, like other nearby communities, is shelved for now.

Blue Line Solutions presented its services to township trustees and leaders at a meeting Tuesday morning. 

The company equips officers with cameras and tablets that send pictures of drivers going over the posted speed limit.

House Bill 410 recently passed overwhelmingly in the Ohio House last week. The proposed legislation is generating new questions about whether or not the township should consider cameras. The bill, if passed, would cut state funding to communities that collect fines from speed camera tickets.

"With what's happening down in Columbus, we have to take a wait and see attitude before we do anything," Ted Webb said, township trustee chairman.

The township receives more than $350,000 in state funding and it's not know how much of that money would be subject to state cuts if the bill is passed.

The company already outfits officers with its cameras in Howland and Girard.

Township Trustee Frank Parke says he's flat out against using speed cameras. 

"I think it's a money grab," he said.

Blue Line Solutions's regional sales rep said his company's lobbyist has assured them that House Bill 410 won't pass in the state Senate.

Bazetta's police chief said he thought it was his duty to invite Blue Line Solutions to the township's meeting for trustees to make an educated decision.

