Amill named head football coach at Chaney

Longtime assistant coach Chris Amill will take over the Chaney football program when its resurrected in 2019.

He'll continue to work at East through this year and next school year as he rebuilds a foundation for the Cowboys.

Chaney will have a freshman football team next school year, but varsity and junior varsity football won’t return to the school until the following year.

“I am very honored and grateful to not only lead Chaney football back but to also be a part of a program with a great tradition,” Amill said. “I have experienced success as a player and a coach and I’m going to use the things that I’ve learned to build upon the tradition and pride of Chaney football. I look forward to creating relationships with alumni and the community and to being involved in an old but new city series with East."

Prior to joining the East football family, Amill was an assistant coach at Cardinal Mooney for 15 years.