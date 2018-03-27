Recent rain causes problems for Warren business and homeowners

Recent rain has caused some problems for Warren business owners and residents.

The basements of several businesses along W. Market Street and David Grohl Alley were recently flooded. It's the first time in several years, according to a couple of business owners.

"It was nowhere near where it was four years ago, " said Travis Taylor, the owner of Lime Tree Sandwich Gallery.

Business owners said the damage this time around was minimal, but the problem has been known about for years.

"What's happening to the foundations of the back of our buildings too?' questioned Greg Bartholomew, former councilman and owner of All American Comics. "You know, because water is, obviously, is one of the main problems of erosion and sooner or later somebody's back wall is going to give way if we don't do something to fix this problem. It might take 10 years, but it's still something you have to think about as a building owner downtown."

During a meeting, Tuesday night, the city's Water Pollution Control Director, Ed Haller, explained to business owners that because of the flooding in 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency allowed the city to open a sanitary sewer overflow into the Mahoning River. This helped alleviate the problem of flooding in the business basements while a study could take place and a solution could be developed.

"We have to present to the EPA before May 1st our recommendations and then they take as long as they choose to review those and get those back to us. When they get those back to us, anywhere from one month to six months, in that time frame, when they return those, we can start design and construction," said Haller.

A second meeting Tuesday addressed a sewer line project planned for the Star Allotment.

"When we have major rain events we get wastewater in our basement and this has literally been happening for over ten years," said Pam Bumgardner.

A project to resolve the issue is expected to be completed in three phases.

21 News previously reported on potholes along Elm Street in the Star Alottment neighborhood. Residents were told during Tuesday's meeting that some paving would take place along that street during phase one and two of the project. Then more thorough paving would be complete after the construction of phase three is finalized.

