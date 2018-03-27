Official: Fire building reported empty; 3 later found dead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Official: Fire building reported empty; 3 later found dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The fire commissioner of Philadelphia says crews battling a north Philadelphia blaze last week were told no one else was in the building where bodies of three more victims were found days later.

Commissioner Adam Thiel also said Tuesday that residents said the family that was later found dead had moved out.

Thiel said one person who apparently jumped to escape the March 20 blaze was found dead earlier. Relatives of the three victims found later said they had called repeatedly about the family, but officials said they had confirmed only one call Friday afternoon and possibly another call Friday. The bodies were found after crews returned Friday evening.

Officials say an illegal boarding house was operating in the building, and such an operation was also found there in 2014.

