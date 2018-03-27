Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A judge who previously threw out the most serious allegations related to the death of a Penn State pledge wants a night to consider whether there's enough evidence to reinstate some of the charges.

District Judge Allen Sinclair said after three days of testimony Tuesday that he'll wait until Wednesday to announce his decision.

He has to decide which charges against 11 former Beta Theta Pi fraternity members should be forwarded to county court for trial.

The case involves the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after consuming a dangerous amount of alcohol at a fraternity event and then falling several times, including down basement stairs.

