Glendening scores twice to lift Red Wings over Penguins 5-2

Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, Dwyane Wade blocked a pair of shots by LeBron James as part of a stifling defensive effort by Miami, and the Heat had little trouble on the way to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-79 on...More >>
Luke Glendening scored twice, Darren Helm matched his career high with three points and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
Long time assistant coach Chris Amill will take over the Chaney football program when its resurrected in 2019.More >>
Zack Greinke pitched one-hit ball over six innings and certainly looked ready for the regular season in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-0 exhibition victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.More >>
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without coach Tyronn Lue and guard Kyle Korver for Tuesday's game in Miami, and it remains unclear when either will return.More >>
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver joined his two remaining brothers in comforting their parents during a funeral for their youngest brother.More >>
The Kennedy Catholic boy's basketball team will return to Hermitage Tuesday afternoon as the most decorated team in the state.More >>