More than four dozen dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home

More than four dozen dogs were taken from a Mineral Ridge home Tuesday evening.

The Executive Director of the Trumbull County Dog Pound said the original call came as a man who hadn't been seen in a week.

When they arrived along with animal welfare and police and fire, the man appeared with family members, but the dogs throughout the home were found in deplorable conditions.

Fifty-six of them were taken in all.

The executive director said the dogs were very small, filthy and covered in fleas and feces.

There were also a lot of puppies, pregnant dogs and others mating at the home.

They say the smell was so bad, they couldn't breathe and had to wear respirators.

The executive director said they called the pound's adoption coordinator so they could pick all of the dogs up and sent them to different facilities to get checked out.



Nine more dogs are still in the backyard of the home and are expected to be taken Wednesday.