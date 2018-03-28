Champion burglary brings extra school security

School officials in the Champion Local School District say they are taking extra security precautions this week following a recent burglary in the township.

School Superintendent Pamela Hood notified parents on Tuesday that as a precautionary measure all three school buildings will not “buzz” in visitors for the remainder of the week.

The announcement was made after township Police Chief Jeff White told school officials that a former middle school student could be a possible suspect in that invasion of a home where a revolver was stolen.

Chief White tells 21 News that the firearm was taken during a burglary at a home on State Road.

White says in addition to the juvenile, a second suspect is an adult described as a drug user.

The student, who is now homeschooled, left the Champion Middle School according to the chief.

The investigation is still going on and both White and Hood say the teen is not a threat to the schools.

In the meantime, Hood says all students and visitor who buzz for entry will be greeted at the secured entrances by an assigned adult employee in charge of permitting entry into the building.