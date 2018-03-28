Champion burglary brings extra school security - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion burglary brings extra school security

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

School officials in the Champion Local School District say they are taking extra security precautions this week following a recent burglary in the township.

School Superintendent Pamela Hood notified parents on Tuesday that as a precautionary measure all three school buildings will not “buzz” in visitors for the remainder of the week.

The announcement was made after township Police Chief Jeff White told school officials that a former middle school student could be a possible suspect in that invasion of a home where a revolver was stolen.

Chief White tells 21 News that the firearm was taken during a burglary at a home on State Road.

White says in addition to the juvenile, a second suspect is an adult described as a drug user.

The student, who is now homeschooled, left the Champion Middle School according to the chief.

The investigation is still going on and both White and Hood say the teen is not a threat to the schools.

In the meantime, Hood says all students and visitor who buzz for entry will be greeted at the secured entrances by an assigned adult employee in charge of permitting entry into the building.  

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:55:19 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, h...
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>
    A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor.More >>

  • Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

    Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:15:53 GMT
    (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...(Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...
    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>

  • Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff

    Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:51:13 GMT
    (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). During a hearing in the House Insurance Committee Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Topeka, Kan., Nick Diegel, an Overland Park resident and parent of a Blue Valley district student, spoke in opposition to a ...(Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). During a hearing in the House Insurance Committee Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Topeka, Kan., Nick Diegel, an Overland Park resident and parent of a Blue Valley district student, spoke in opposition to a ...
    Kansas schools that refuse to allow teachers to carry guns could be held legally responsible in the event of a tragedy under a proposal drafted after last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
    Kansas schools that refuse to allow teachers to carry guns could be held legally responsible in the event of a tragedy under a proposal drafted after last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms