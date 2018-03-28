Mom sues school district over letting in fake police officer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AKRON (AP) -

An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the $24 million federal lawsuit claims the Akron school district violated her son's constitutional rights. The suit claims the district failed to take measures against "violent and abusive individuals."

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon was recently sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including kidnapping and impersonating a police officer.

The lawsuit doesn't name the mother or her son, using initials instead of their names.

The district isn't commenting on the lawsuit. It previously acknowledged that school staff failed to confirm whether Hendon was a police officer.

