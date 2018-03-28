Mom sues school district over letting in fake police officer

A member of the 21 WFMJ family is recovering after an early morning traffic accident.More >>
School officials in the Champion Local School District say they are taking extra security precautions this week following a recent burglary in the township.
More than four dozen dogs were taken from a Mineral Ridge home Tuesday evening.
The family of Farrell teen 15-year-old Damon Marinoff took to social media Tuesday to thank police and the community for all their support during this difficult time.
The final findings of the investigation into the night that Girard Police officer Justin Leo were killed in the line of duty have been released- showing that Officer Leo was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."
An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.
A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead. State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student's body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning.
A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.
Bill Cosby's lawyers don't want jurors hearing about a January 2005 phone call in which accuser Andrea Constand says she first told her mom that the comedian had drugged and molested her about a year earlier.
A judge who previously threw out the most serious allegations related to the death of a Penn State pledge wants a night to consider whether there's enough evidence to reinstate some of the charges.
The fire commissioner of Philadelphia says crews battling a north Philadelphia blaze last week were told no one else was in the building where bodies of three more victims were found days later.
Cleveland police officers must adhere to a new "bias-free" policing policy approved by a federal judge.
Another company that was passed over as a grower for Ohio's new medical marijuana program is suing the state.
