Above average temperatures will stick around for a couple of days, but so will the rain.

It will be another grey day across the Valley. Light rain and drizzle will continue at least through lunchtime, with a chance for an isolated shower early in the afternoon.

Most of today's rain will be focused in the southern parts of the Valley near Columbiana County, however, rain is possible everywhere.

Temperatures will be mild over the next few days reaching the mid to upper 50's today and Thursday.

The potential for rain will return on Thursday. Showers will be scattered during the morning, becoming more heavy and steady in the afternoon.

A cold front will bring temperatures back to the 40's by Friday, and make for a chilly holiday weekend.